House of the Dragon in New Look and Everything Coming to HBO Max in 2022 (Video)

Game of Thrones came to its devastating end in May 2019 after staying on the air for eight long seasons on the HBO network. Its conclusion divided both the specialized critics and the fans who were not satisfied with the way it ended. Hope is in the prequel House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon will tell the story of House Targaryen set in a time that predates the events of Game of Thrones by two centuries. Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors will be immersed in great struggles to occupy the iron throne, while her most deadly weapons will be dragons.

The series has become one of the most anticipated by fans. House of the Dragon will air sometime in the first months of 2022 as announced by the streaming platform HBO Max when it released the first official trailer a few months ago. King Viserys I and Prince Daemon Targaryen will be at the forefront among the main characters in this story that is sure to be fascinating, and which is expected to have a fitting ending.

Following the House of the Dragon trailer, HBO Max released a promotional video for all the movies and series that will hit the streaming platform in 2002 on Wednesday, offering another brief glimpse of the fantasy series inspired by the literary works written by George RR, Martin.

HBO Max promo video shows new images of House of the Dragon and everything coming in 2022

In addition to the Game of Thrones spin-off, the streamer also unveiled a number of other featured projects that will see the light of day next year, including the Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker and Westworld season 4. He also teased a snippet about Barry season 3, The Flight Attendant season 2 with Kaley Cuoco, season 2 of the youth drama Euphoria, and the Harry Potter 20th anniversary special which will be released on January 1, 2022.

The HBO Max promo also shows scenes from The Gilded Age, The Time Traveler’s Wife, The Whitehouse Plumbers, We Own the City, Gossip Girl and the Pretty Little Liars reboot. In addition, the video shows a glimpse of a range of exclusive film productions from the streaming service.