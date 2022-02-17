House of the Dragon: HBO’s new update on the Game of Thrones prequel

Since its debut in 2011, Game of Thrones has positioned itself as one of the most popular fantasy dramas in television history, until then it has been considered one of the best series ever created, despite the fact that its last season received great reviews. for his fans.

House of the Dragon will become the first spin-off of this original story, and its plot will be based many years before the events seen on the screens. Its first season would be broadcast at the end of the year, and it has been the head of HBO, Casey Bloys, who has confirmed that the future of Westeros is in good hands.

Now it only remains to wait a little longer to have the official release date, since as we will remember, House of the Dragon finished production last year, so it will not be long until fans see it for the first time on their screens. The best thing is that, in addition to being almost ready to reveal the premiere date, they also promised other new news soon.

House of the Dragon will be set around 300 years before the events of George RR Martin’s original series, and is one of the most anticipated new series, since the announcement of it, GOT fans have been anxious . So far only a few of the cast members have been revealed.

Casey Bloys, HBO’s chief content officer, addressed his audience to update us all with the new updates. So were the words of the veteran:

“One of the reasons we’re trying to be cautious is when you’re shooting such a big show during a pandemic.” “Especially with the last round a lot of crew and cast members… you didn’t know who was going to walk away or if we were going to have to shut down. “So we just didn’t want to declare a date and then find ourselves locked down.”

As we well know, many productions were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, including House of the Dragon. Filming had been suspended for two days following a positive case of COVID-19 inside the filming studio.

Later, it went on to be filmed in Spain and Portugal during the month of October when post-production work began. The series has clearly proven to be a huge undertaking, especially during the pandemic, but Casey was pleased to report that the first season is almost ready to premiere. Now all you have to do is wait a little longer!