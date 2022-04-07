House of the Dragon: HBO’s latest update confirms what we suspected

House of the Dragon is the first spin-off of the acclaimed fantasy series Game of Thrones, an original from the HBO television channel. This prequel is based on the Targaryen Civil War, however, strong rumors say that there may not be enough action with the fearsome dragons in the first installment of this series.

A few days ago, it was announced that House of the Dragon will be broadcast on August 22, 2022. However, his followers have assured that the first season may not have too many dragons involved in its history.

House of the Dragon will tell the story of Dance of the Dragons. With its main plot beginning nearly 200 years before the events seen in Game of Thrones, then it’s a perfect opportunity for fans to dive into a new area of ​​Westerosi history.

Dance of the Dragons is central to the House of the Dragon storyline, which is a war of succession, waged between two of King Viserys I Targaryen’s (Paddy Considine) sons, Rhaenyra and Aegon. This Targaryen Civil War divides the family and the rest of the Seven Kingdoms.

However, in Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) three dragons were the first to be born in more than a century and apparently the last to live as well. Obviously, in House of the Dragon, more dragons should appear, since they were relatively common at that time.

But, surprisingly and mysteriously, the production of House of the Dragon, has hinted in its posters, previews and other promotional actions of this prequel that the dragons will not have much prominence, since they have largely avoided showing some of these beasts. .

But on the other hand, it is understandable that House of the Dragon has not shown its dragons in the images so far, since this is quite a heavy post-production job, since it is expensive CGI. Another theory is that since the “dance of dragons” actually starts after Viserys’s death, we probably won’t see much action at first.