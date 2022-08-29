“House of the Dragon” has presented its own take on the iconic opening of “Game of Thrones”

“House of the Dragon” has finally unveiled its own take on the iconic beginning of “Game of Thrones.” The series, which did not have an intro during the airing of the first episode of “Heirs of the Dragon”, finally added an intro to the show, starting with the second episode of the series.

The opening of “Game of Thrones” has become a cult event. With its escalating music and visuals, which represented a raven’s view covering the locations that would be featured in any given episode, it was parodied and recreated countless times. The music of composer Ramin Javadi became a recognizable melody that immediately attracted the attention of the public to the world of Westeros.

Fans couldn’t wait to see what the opening scene of “House of the Dragon” would be like, and Sunday’s episode of “Rogue Prince” featured a tribute and departure from the opening of “Game of Thrones.” While “Game of Thrones” focused its beginning on the different locations that will be present in the series, “House of the Dragon” decided to be a little more restrained. Considering that so far the only locations in which the “House of the Dragon” took place were King’s Landing and Dragonstone, it is quite logical that a different approach was required for the show, which is not as widespread geographically as “Game of Thrones”.

At the beginning, rivers of blood are shown flowing through the Valyrian model of King Viserys — a tribute to the Valyrian origin of House Targaryen. Upon closer inspection, the discovery is actually a somewhat abstract family tree dedicated to House Targaryen. Blood flows from a gear decorated with three dragons symbolizing Aegon the Conqueror and his sisters, Rhaenys and Visenya, and then flows into other gears that represent the other kings of Westeros. For example, the gears of King Jaehyris and Queen Alisanna come together and create many streams of blood, symbolizing their many children, and Princess Rainira is symbolized by an amulet in a necklace that her Uncle Damon gave her in episode 1. The deceased Targaryen monarchs are overtaken by blood, but the living members rise above the stream (for now).

The introduction to the show is likely to change over the course of the series. Game of Thrones never made the introduction static, adding and removing locations whenever they were or were not relevant to the episode. As the House of Dragons evolves, as new Targaryens are born and die, it is likely that they will be added to the family tree.

The new introduction is a bit more abstract than the old one. Although on closer inspection it seems to be a family tree, the symbolism present in it is based on a fair amount of knowledge that can only be found in books. It’s absolutely visually striking, but some fans seem a little disappointed that the old “Game of Thrones” theme was reused instead of the new song.

“House of the Dragon” airs Sundays on HBO.