“House of the Dragon” has already secretly confirmed the main twist of the book

WhileGeorge R.R. Martin’s book initially left some plot points as rumors rather than facts, the casting of “House of the Dragon” secretly confirmed a major twist for Rhaenyra Targaryen. The HBO Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is based on the book Flame and Blood, Martin’s historical account of the Targaryen family line in Westeros. The TV show specifically takes a section about the Dance of Dragons, the Targaryen civil war for the Iron Throne, which took place almost 200 years before the “Game of Thrones”.

The trailer for “House of the Dragon” shows that the story begins long before the Civil War, when the wedding of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Leyenor Velarion (John McMillan) was teased on the screen 15 years ago. This political marriage would become one of the most important aspects of the Dragon House civil war, as it was the subject of many rumors and scandals both before and during the Dragon Dance. Perhaps the most significant dispute over Rhaenyra and Leyenor’s marriage was the question of the true parentage of their three sons, and the books almost confirmed that Jacairis, Luceris and Joffrey Velarion were in fact the fathers of Harvin Strong, Rhaenyra’s sworn protector and rumored lover. .

The true parentage of Rhaenyra’s three sons, the Velarions, was documented only as a rumor in the book, but the House of the Dragon secretly confirmed the twist that Harwin Strong was indeed the father of her children. The biggest clues to this twist are the cast of “House of the Dragon” and other book changes shown in the trailer. While Rhaenyra’s three eldest sons have always been the subject of rumors because they did not resemble their father or mother, the circumstances of these physical differences are more noticeable in the House of the Dragon. In Flame and Blood, the Velaryon House is described as having the same pale Valyrian features as the Targaryens, and the Dragon House changed this trait by making the Velaryons black. However, the actor Harry Collett, who plays the eldest son of Leyanor and Rainira Jacairis Velarion in The House of the Dragon, is white, with pale skin and brown hair — phenotypes that are extremely unlikely and more accurately reflect the actor who plays Harvin Strong, Ryan Corr. .

While it is possible that Leyenor and Rhaenyra miraculously had children with their least dominant genetic traits, it is unlikely, especially since this twist plays such an important role in the history of the “Iron Throne of the House of the Dragon”. The twist that Leyenor was not the father of Rhaenyra’s children is also confirmed by the children who played Leyenor’s sister, Laena, who married Rhaenyra’s uncle, Damon Targaryen (Matt Smith). While Laena and Damon have the same physical traits as Leyanor and Rainira, respectively, their two daughters, Baela and Reina Targaryen, are portrayed by black actresses. Laenor, who is the biological father of Jacairis, Luceris and Joffrey, is hardly an exaggeration from the point of view of the fantastic story of “Game of Thrones”, but this contradiction plays too important a role in “House of the Dragon” not to be a visual confirmation of this turn.

The idea that the stories of “Fire and Blood” are largely subject to rumors and interpretations is a great advantage for “House of the Dragon”, since the series can take liberties with the narrative without changing the source material — the main subject of disagreement for “Game of Thrones”. . As George R.R. Martin teases that “House of the Dragon” has even improved some aspects of his book, the series seems to give a lot more nuance to unfounded rumors, as they were given the opportunity to confirm the events that took place behind closed doors. Thus, the true origin of the sons of Rhaenyra and Leyenor is probably only the first of many book rumors that the House of the Dragon will confirm as true.