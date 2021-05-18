House of the Dragon: Graham McTavish is Confirmed in The Series

House of the Dragon: Graham McTavish, Outlander actor, confirmed his presence on House of the Dragon, a series derived from Game of Thrones. The actor did not give many details about his role or the plot of the production, but said he was having fun with the crew.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” McTavish told THR. “We just started [the recordings]. It is a very big project, so we are still getting to know each other. They are adorable. It’s been great, but I can’t say much about it. In fact, I can’t tell you anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons ”.

The plot of the series will take place about 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will accompany the rise and fall of Casa Targaryen. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik are the showrunners, and the production was designed by George R.R.Martin himself. HBO has ordered 10 episodes for the first season so far.

The cast of the series also features Olivia Cooke (The Sound of Silence) as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders) as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint (Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time) as Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as Sea Snake, Eve Best (Nurse Jackie) as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans (Operation Berlin) as Otto Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac) as Mysaria and Fabien Frankel (Paradise and the Serpent) as Ser Criston Cole.