House of the Dragon: GoT Spin-Off Series Gets First Official Images

House of the Dragon: HBO released, on Wednesday (05), the first official images of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spin-off series. The images show the actors already characterized as the characters.

In the new photos, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) are shown. In the plot of the Chronicles of Ice and Fire universe, both are married and parents of Aegon III, Viserys II and Visenya (a stillborn child).

The images also show Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), the “Sea Serpent”, a legendary navigator who married Princess Rhaenys and was Hand of Rhaenyra.

Finally, the visuals of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cook) were released. Both are father and daughter, respectively, and belong to one of the most important families of the period portrayed by the series. Otto was the Hand of 2 Kings: Jaehaerys I and Viserys I.

The first season of House of the Dragon will have 10 episodes and will arrive on HBO Max in 2022, still without a specific date. The production will take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will have as producers Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik and George R. R. Martin himself, creator of this universe.