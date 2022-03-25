House of the Dragon: George RR Martin makes important announcement before the premiere

House of the Dragon, known as the Game of Thrones prequel that will take place 200 years before the events of the original series, will focus on the Targaryen house, ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and the civil war promoted by the family, which will be called the Dance of the Dragons.

The series will air on HBO this year. And although the broadcast network has not made official news about the launch, the creator of the series, George RR Martin, has just made a very important announcement, which is directly related with the story of House of the Dragon.

Game of Thrones fans recently learned that House of the Dragon wrapped filming last month. The bad news is that the drama will not premiere anytime soon, as the post-production work has some complexities that take some time.

And it is that while Game of Thrones viewers await the big announcement about the release date on HBO, George R.R. Martin did another oversized one about a companion book to House of the Dragon, Deadline reported this week. Without a doubt, this is good news since it would imply an extension of the series that is about to begin.

The outlet reported that Random House’s Ten Speed ​​Press imprint is publishing a companion book to House of the Dragon known as The Rise of the Dragon. The book is an illustrated history of the Targaryen family from Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series, which inspired Game of Thrones. The history of House Targaryen is also the focus of Fire & Blood, the source material for the new prequel.

Deadline also reported that The Rise of the Dragon will hit bookstores on October 25 and will include 180 all-new illustrations. It is the work of Martín, Elio M. García Jr. and Linda Antonsson. Reportedly, it will cover the first half of the Targaryen dynasty, from Aegon the Conqueror to the regency of Aegon III Dragonsbane.