House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones spin-off cast

House of the Dragon, series derived from Game of Thrones focused on House Targaryen, has gained new names in its cast. The project will be starring Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy, as well as Paddy Considine, which had previously been announced.

The production is based on an original plot developed by George R.R.Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. According to information released by the international press, the plot will show the conflicts of five main characters.

The audience will then be introduced to King Viserys Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Lord Corlys Velaryon (still without an actor) disclosed).

According to speculation, the actor Danny Sapani, who was in the cast of Penny Dreadful, will most likely be the interpreter of the latter character. In fact, some media outlets recently reported that advanced negotiations are taking place on this issue.

Learn about the characters of House of the Dragon

The Game of Thrones spin-off takes place 300 years before the events seen by the public over the eight seasons aired by HBO, focusing on specific subjects of Casa Targaryen.

In the first season, of ten episodes, Alicent Hightower, daughter of Otto Hightower, is the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She has an enviable intelligence and excels in different ways in all possible subjects.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is the king’s eldest daughter and a dragon maker. An extremely controversial character that promises good dramatic doses.

Meanwhile, there is still Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viserys, who is the rightful heir to the throne. He is described as an incomparable warrior.

We are already looking forward to seeing this mega production!



