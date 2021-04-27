House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Spin-Off Begins Production

House of the Dragon: The prequel to Game of Thrones, entitled House of the Dragon, started production. This morning, the series’ official Twitter account released the news, along with a photo of the cast doing a table reading while practicing social detachment. Several other photos of the cast preparing for their respective roles were also shared on the account during the afternoon.

House of the Dragon received the go-ahead in October 2019, with a full 10-episode order from HBO. The series’ producers are Miguel Sapochnik, director of GOT, and Ryan J. Condal, former showrunner for Colony.

George RR Martin will also act as co-creator and executive producer of the prequel. Completing the cast of the new series are Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans and Sonoya Mizuno.

The plot will focus on the Targaryen Dynasty, 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Viewers must expect great dramas, betrayals, murders and, of course, dragons.

House Of The Dragon is one of six Game of Thrones spin-offs currently in development, and will likely be the first of them to be released.

In addition to this production, HBO is also developing 10,000 Ships, another prequel, and 9 Voyages, a direct spin-off of House of the Dragon. Along with these titles, a Baixada das Pulgas project, an animated spin-off, and the Tales of Dunk and Egg series were also announced.

It was also reported that a theatrical production of the original series, with different actors playing key characters in the series, is also in the early stages of development.

With the release scheduled for 2022, House of the Dragon has yet to reveal more details about the production. So stay tuned so you don’t miss the next news!