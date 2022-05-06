House of the Dragon: First Trailer and Posters Reveal Beginnings of the Targaryen War

The highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the dragon, has finally revealed its first trailer and posters, showing us what happened 200 years before the events of the original series, with the Targaryen family and the way they lost control of the seven kingdoms of Westeros due to a civil war among themselves, better known as the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon is based on George RR Martin’s book series Fire & Blood, which takes place 200 years before Game of Thrones. However, after the Targaryen civil war, the other kingdoms begin to realize how they are losing their power, being completely overthrown in GOT.

Cast of House of the Dragon

Actor Paddy Considine will play King Viserys I Targaryen, the fifth king of the Seven Kingdoms. Matt Smith will play his brother Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the Iron Throne. While Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower who is the king’s hand, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower (the king’s daughter’s hand), and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria who is the prince’s advisor. Demon.

Plot

After a long wait, the television network HBO has presented the first trailer for House of the Dragon, where we are shown the beginnings of the Targaryen civil war, which includes internal struggles within the family who compete for power and control of the Iron Throne in the middle of the succession.

House of the Dragon Trailer

“History doesn’t remember blood. It remembers names.”

house of the dragon release date

While Game of Thrones fell short on mythical creatures during the show’s early years, House of the Dragon promises that viewers will start seeing dragons in virtually every one of its episodes, starting August 21, 2022 by the television network HBO and its platform HBO Max.

House of the Dragon Poster

As for the first posters that have been revealed for House of the Dragon, we are shown the actors of Viserys Targaryen, Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, Rhaenys Targaryen, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), Otto Hightower, Alicent Hightower, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Mysaria.