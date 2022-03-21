House of The Dragon: Fans fear that the spin-off will make the same mistake as Game of Thrones

House of The Dragon will become the first prequel to HBO’s legendary Game of Thrones, its arrival on screens is expected to be as big as GOT. This drama will be based on George RR Martin’s book, Fire & Blood, and will take place hundreds of years before the events of the original series.

However, despite the immense audience and success, Game of Thrones had certain mistakes on the screens, and its viewers did not overlook them, however, this House of The Dragon prequel has time to correct the course that almost destroyed the original franchise.

Although the last season of Game of Thrones was the target of hundreds of critics, the most shocking events that were experienced were before the eighth installment, especially in unexpected moments such as the Red Wedding in the third season.

The final season of Game of Thrones ended up generating a great reaction from fans, including a petition that went viral, asking for the season to be remade, this is something that has not been entirely in the past, despite the fact that the production of HBO ruled out all of these possibilities.

Some of the arguments fans had ranged from a cup of Starbucks coffee in the background of a scene, to episodes that were too dark to watch. Here are some of the more notable mistakes fans fear House of The Dragon is making as well.

Many of the Game of Thrones viewers say they have no problem with what happened; they have a problem with how things happened. The last installment was very rushed, evidently this happened because the writer has not yet finished his book saga.

Part of the reason things went wrong on Game of Thrones was that the final season was short. Instead of the usual ten episodes, the final season only had six. However, the good news for House of the Dragon is that those behind the series have heard the criticism.