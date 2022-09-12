House of the Dragon Episode 4 Review

This week’s episode of “House of the Dragon” is different from other episodes of the HBO Max series, and this particular approach has worked pretty well for a series that is certainly paving its own path from the show it created. from. By this point in the first season of “Game of Thrones” there were already a variety of people who were being killed, and there was a struggle for the thrones. In “House of the Dragon,” the show continues to slowly evolve as people gently and cautiously position themselves in a place where they may eventually be able to take control of the earth.

Of course, one of the things that made this HBO show stand out so well at such an early stage is that the pace still seems perfect. It feels like the series has been going on for a little longer than just four episodes. Obviously, this is partly due to the fact that there are simply not many characters to get to know, so when someone is introduced in the “Dragon House”, the audience really recognizes them – with the exception of the crab feeder — and reaches them. to know what kind of people they are.

There is also the fact that there are some very good actors in this series, and people like Matt Smith and Paddy Considine add gravity to the series, which is more based on dialogue than action. That’s not to say that Game of Thrones didn’t have really good actors at times, but it also had people who were mostly cute and looked competent, wielding a sword. Some scenes in this episode of “House of the Dragon” were staged in such a way that it seemed that each actor uttered his lines just to show how talented they were.

One particular scene with Paddy Considine and Rhys Evans was impressive because the two actors played each other so well. Being introduced to Ifans as a drunk, smoking kicker in “Substitutions”, it was unpleasant to see him playing the Hand of the King and behaving with such great importance. He feels like someone to always be reckoned with, and yet when he talks to Considine’s Viserys, he is clearly uncomfortable and even small. Given the topic of the conversation, there is a reason why he should be uncomfortable, and it really shows that both men look like two guys talking about something that neither of them wants to discuss.

The scene where they discuss what Rainira was doing when she went out into the city does not look like a staged scene. It really looks like they’re discussing someone’s daughter, and this man is getting very, very bad news. It was that attention to detail that you can afford when the show slows down and really stops at the little things. It feels like Game of Thrones could have handled the same scene if Ifans had walked into the room, said, “My Lord, we need to discuss your daughter,” and then disappeared into the darkness. Instead, viewers take a closer look at the discussion and, accordingly, at what is going on in both of their heads, as trust between two long-time friends and colleagues collapses.

Speaking of Rainier, Millie Alcock questioned her ability to carry her weight at that moment. While she spent the first or two episodes of “House of the Dragon” feeling and acting quite wooden, it’s not entirely obvious that this was exactly what she was asked for in those two episodes. It feels like both the character and the actor are feeling a little more confident in their own skin these days, and both the character and the actor are also having a little more fun.

Of course, this is the first episode of the HBO Max series in which Rainira seems to have had fun at all. She started to feel quite annoyed that there were men (and boys) wanting to prove why they should marry her, and she ended up finally “living a little bit” outside the palace and realized what it really means when someone from a royal upbringing. She may also really feel that she has some control over her life, and this manifests itself in several interesting ways. This includes lying to her best friend or the girl who was her best friend.

When it comes to the character of Aycock, as well as Considine’s Alicent Hightower and Emily Carey, there is a very interesting growth of all the characters and how they interact with each other. There is also the transformation of two women who were the closest friends (and at least some hints that they could be more if there was a chance) into two women who are not only no longer friends, but almost enemies. There’s no such hatred there yet, but both Carey and Aycock have an advantage when they talk to each other, which, like Considine and Ifans, doesn’t seem far-fetched.

It feels like both of these women are pretty disappointed that they are no longer friends, and neither of them understands why they are no longer who they were.