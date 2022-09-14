House of the Dragon: Emily Carey Says There’s Talk of Bringing Young Actors into Season 2

“House of the Dragon” continues to be a hit, and the prequel “Game of Thrones” makes stars of some previously unknown actors. Among these rising actors is Emily Carey, who gave an interview to discuss her role as Queen Alicent Hightower.

There have already been several time jumps in the “House of the Dragon“. There was a six-month jump between series 1 and 2. Episodes 2 and 3 went further with a 3-year time jump. By the time of the release of the 4th series “King of the Narrow Sea”, four years have passed when Prince Damon (Matt Smith) returns after conquering the Steps. Alicent and Rainira (Millie Alcock) are not as close as they once were, and Alicent gave birth to King Viserys (Paddy Considine) two children, Aegon and Helena.

Needless to say, the story of the Dragon House is developing very quickly, and by the sixth episode, many young actors will be replaced by older ones. Alicent, played by Emily Carey, will be played by Olivia Cooke, and the role of Rainira, played by Alcock, will be replaced by Emma D’Arcy. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Carey said she was surprised and happy to see how much time was devoted to the youth of the two characters, explaining that this is a very important part of the story that viewers should see. Given the popularity of the images of Carey and Alcock, Carey was asked if there was a place for their return in the memories in the second season. Carey replied: “They talked about it, there were conversations, but, to be honest, I know absolutely nothing. and I have no idea. Of course I’d like to come back. It depends on how it will be perceived and where they want to host the show next. I’m just going with the flow!”

Carey also discussed her method of playing the role of Alicent, which is very different from her. She stated that being raised by a single mother, it was difficult for her to navigate Alicent’s relationship with Sir Otto Hightower (Rhys Evans), her widowed father. She also stated that it was difficult for her to act as the love interest of King Viserys, as she had never had a love interest in real life, and the age difference between them is so dramatic. She said she felt uncomfortable when she first read about the sex scenes between the two characters in the Dragon House (she was only 17 when filming), but felt more comfortable during filming, especially because of the coordinator of intimate relationships. Although these were “difficult times,” Carey stresses, “for the most part I had the best experience, and I didn’t want to change anything.”

Quite a lot of fans have grown up around Carey and Alcock. These two were relatively unknown when they starred in The House of the Dragon, but even as unknown components, they more than proved themselves capable. Many fans are already saddened by the thought that these two will leave the show after the fifth episode of “We Light The Way“, which will be released next week.

To hear that they can return to the series, albeit in a reduced number, is a great opportunity. This allows the series to mine younger characters for more emotional development as the older characters drift apart, but it also allows D’Arcy and Cook to shine with their own work on the series. If there were memories, the parallels between the timelines they can provide would probably enrich the series.

“House of the Dragon” airs Sundays at 21:00 Eastern Standard Time on HBO.