House of the Dragon: Emilia Clarke’s Last Post Hints at Her Return with the Prequel

Games Of Thrones, the historical fantasy drama that aired for eight seasons on HBO, presented an ending widely criticized by both specialists and fans of the series. However, many claim that the House Targaryen-focused prequel will be the drama that rewards viewers with a good story from start to finish.

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21, 2022. The series will tell the story related to the civil war known as the ‘Dance of Dragons’, while the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen remain in an internal struggle for power. of the Iron Throne, in an environment developed almost two centuries before Games Of Thrones.

House of the Dragon fans got their first sneak peek last year with the promotional trailer, which revealed a few faces that the new series will be centered around, taking viewers into House Targaryens under the rule of King Viserys Targaryen. The white-wigged characters are very familiar to Game of Thrones fans, as they are reminiscent of the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, who was played by Emilia Clarke.

Due to the dire conclusion of Game of Thrones that ended with the death of Daenerys Targaryen, many fans are pinning their hopes on House of the Dragon. In fact, some have stated that they would like to see Emilia Clarke with a role in the HBO prequel, playing one of the ancestors of her character from her original series. Adding at least one cameo from Emilia Clarke to play a Targaryen sister or aunt would be a nice tie-in to the original series. It would also give the actress a second chance to say goodbye to the universe on better terms.

And it is that some fans of Game of Thrones are convinced that Emilia Clarke will be back with House of the Dragon. Although that theory has not been confirmed, viewers simply substantiate it in an interview conducted late last year, with the actor who played Jaime Lannister in the series that ended in May 2019, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, when he said he hoped to see to Emilia Clarke in the prequel trailer, referring to Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen’s white wig.

“But I thought it was amazing. Matt Smith just looks great in that white wig. He was waiting for Emilia Clarke to show up, it’s the world of the Targaryens. I can’t wait to see that show for sure.”

Emilia Clarke’s Post Could Suggest She’s Back With House of the Dragon

It would not be unreasonable to think that Emilia Clarke could play one of the Targaryens in House of the Dragon. Daenerys’ physical resemblance to some members of her family in the new series could be a reason to bring her back to the screen in the same universe. Now, the Game of Thrones actress’s latest post on her official Instagram account could be another hint that the acclaimed star is back. In the photo shared on the social network, she appears kissing some miniature dragons while the image is accompanied by 4 Hastags, and one of them indicates: ‘mom needs a vacation’ (#mammaneedsaholiday!).

Let’s remember that House of the Dragon was filming in Spain and other locations in Europe from the end of spring 2021 until last March. Therefore, the Hastag shared by Emilia Clarke could be alluding to the fact that she was working for a long time. Although it is known that the actress will star in the Disney + Secret Invasion miniseries this year, which would make you think that she has been working on that project all this time, it is no coincidence that her Instagram Post includes three mini dragons, while telling them that ‘mom needs a vacation’.