House of the Dragon: El mensaje de HBO sobre la posible fecha de estreno de la serie

House of the Dragon is the new historical fantasy series that will narrate the events that occurred 180 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the first television adaptation inspired by the works of George RR Martin, which ended in May 2019 after eight seasons aired on the HBO broadcast network.

The series that will follow the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen has been hyped for quite some time. But, it was in October of last year that fans got their first look after HBO released a sneak peek that gave fans some ideas of what’s to come when House of the Dragon premieres.

The truth is that the promotional teaser, in addition to revealing some details about the Targaryen House and showing for the first time some of the most important characters in the Game of Thrones prequel, also revealed that the fantasy drama will premiere in 2022. Without a doubt, this is one of the most anticipated releases by the faithful and unsatisfied audience of the original program.

While the teaser announced that House of the Dragon is coming this year, HBO did not specify the exact date of the debut. Consequently, in some forums published on the internet, fans have extended themselves by stating that the new series would premiere on April 3, 2022. However, a recent report from the WinterIsComing.net site referred to this date, assuring that it is totally false.

And it is that there were so many comments about the release date, that even the page of the program in the specialized site IMDb had it published as true. So far, there is no official specific date for the premiere of House of the Dragon on HBO, and therefore, the HBO Max streaming platform qualified this through its Twitter account as an error, because it is based on rumours. In effect, the IMDb page removed the erroneous date.

Unfortunately, there are few clues that indicate the release date of House of the Dragon. Author George RR Martin, however, at some point guessed on his personal blog that it would air from spring 2022, although this has not been confirmed by official sources. Keep in mind that for the development of a series that will have more than a dozen dragons worked through computer generated images (CGI), the date suggested by the author of the written works seems to be very soon.

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine recently told the NME that he was still filming the show last week. These could be new shots, but even so, it will likely take months of post-production for HBO to get the job done. Fans are hoping HBO will release a new trailer in the coming months, so everyone can get their seats ready.