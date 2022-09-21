House of the Dragon averages 29 million viewers per episode

The House of the Dragon is no stranger to success, and its fortunes seem to be growing. According to new reports, the freshman series has now started to gather an average of 29 million viewers per episode.

The premiere of “House of the Dragon” took place on August 21, 2022. Almost immediately, it became a huge hit, and its premiere became the most popular HBO debut ever. Almost 10 million viewers tuned in to see the first episode of the series, and since then each episode has attracted more and more viewers.

According to a report published by Variety, this figure has grown to an average of 29 million viewers per episode. Since the 5th episode of “House of the Dragon” has only recently aired this season, viewers still have room for further growth. Its predecessor, Game of Thrones, was known for attracting more viewers with each season. By its eighth and final season, Game of Thrones was averaging 44 million viewers per episode on all platforms.

HBO is aware of the show’s performance. Immediately after the airing of the 1st episode, “House of the Dragon” was renewed for a 2nd season. Being the first spin-off of Game of Thrones, the show was certainly under pressure to show itself. The various other spin-offs planned by HBO for the “Game of Thrones” universe are mostly prequels, and given the success of “House of the Dragon,” the prospect of other similar successes is probably tempting for HBO’s top management.

The Variety report also highlights the near completion of the cable-cutting movement. According to the report, 2.474 million viewers tuned in to Episode 4 on cable, and 2.576 million tuned in to this episode. This means that most of the viewers are not watching on cable. During the premiere, HBO Max customers complained about crashes in the app. Given the large and significant gap between cable TV viewers and online viewers, it is not difficult to see where the future of television is currently heading.

The success of House of the Dragon also bodes well for spin-offs in development. One by-product, the pilot series Bloodmoon, which was supposed to tell about the origin of the White Walkers, was already written off during production. However, now that “House of the Dragon” has established itself, it is likely that HBO will move forward more confidently with other projects set in the same universe. This includes the currently untitled Jon Snow sequel series, about which little is known. Other works that are reportedly in development include a prequel to the House of the Dragon about the travels of Corlis Velarion in his youth, a prequel about Princess Nymeria leading the Rhoynians to Dorne, a prequel adapting the Tales of Dunk and Egg series, and several animated films. projects.

“House of the Dragon” airs Sundays at 21:00 Eastern Standard Time on HBO.