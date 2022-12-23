“House of The Dragon” Actress Olivia Cooke Says That Acting in The Series Was “Self-Flagellation.”

The actress of the series “House of the Dragon” Olivia Cooke said that after the first broadcast, it seemed to her that signing up for the main role in the prequel “Game of Thrones” was “self-flagellation.”

Cook plays Alicent Hightower in the fantasy show. However, the actress said she felt that many people were judging her as a person because of the way she played Alicent. “It’s crazy because they’re talking about a fantasy version of me that doesn’t exist at all,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Speaking candidly about her own reaction to the initial online reaction to her performance, the actress added: “People talk about you like they know you, and it’s so weird. All you can do is be as authentic as possible.”

Cook admitted that reading the information on social media was a mistake. However, she said it was a “challenge” to try to drown out the noise.

Speaking in particular about Game of Thrones fans, she said: “Game of Thrones fans were quite noisy, and having to cover your ears and eyes from that was a problem. It’s like a school playground—you want to know what everyone is saying about you and what has been said.”

The star of “The First Player at the Ready” said that participating in such a high-profile event changed her a little. Admitting that life became “different” after the show’s release, she said: “When my episodes aired, I immediately saw what I hadn’t experienced before when I was walking down the street. I’m so naive, but I think I was so deliberate because I didn’t want to confront this anxiety.”

HBO renewed the series “House of the Dragon” on August 26, after the first episode of the show attracted 20 million viewers in the United States. The release date has not yet been officially announced, although we have an indication, judging by the published shooting schedules.

According to WinterIsComing, production of the second season will begin in March 2023 in Spain. Filming for the first season began in April 2021 and concluded in February 2022 before it was released later that August.

Thus, if we follow the same time frame, it is likely that the show will not return until mid-2024.