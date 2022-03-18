House of the Dragon: Actor Matt Smith confirms something no fan suspected

House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel series to the wildly popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, which ran from 2011 to 2019 on HBO. The new spin-off is based on George RR Martin’s 2018 novel, “Fire & Blood.” Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon focuses on the beginning of the end for House Targaryen and the events that led to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

After a 10-month shoot that began in April 2021, HBO has confirmed that production on House of the Dragon will finally be completed sometime in February of this year. Smith’s character, Daemon, is the heir presumptive to the Iron Throne and younger brother of King Viserys (Considine). The English actor’s comments may come as a surprise to some, given that many members of the House of the Dragon cast and crew (including Martin himself) have already seen some of the series’ outtakes firsthand.

Math Smith rose to fame after replacing David Tennant as the Eleventh Doctor on the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who. Since then, he has featured prominently in several movies and television series, including The Crown, Netflix’s Terminator: Genisys, and most recently Edgar Wright’s horror thriller Last Night In Soho. The recent addition to a series the size of House of the Dragon puts the actor in everyone’s eyes.

Without a doubt, Math Smith has a lot to live up to when it comes to his performance in House of the Dragon, given that he will be following in the footsteps of esteemed actors Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington by playing the Targaryens. The actor’s impressive set of on-screen credits bodes well for the actor and promises audiences a unique glimpse as one of the heads of the noble family of dragon lords when House of the Dragon opens later this year. .

But while promoting the upcoming Marvel movie Morbius, in a recent interview, the actor took some time to talk about the upcoming House of the Dragon and revealed that he “has no idea” what’s in store for him. In fact, the actor admitted that he has not seen “a single frame” of the images of the series and stated that he did not look at the monitor between takes, since it was difficult for him to see himself with the blond wig that he wears. for his character. At the moment, the surprise of the fans when they start watching the series will be the same as the protagonist of House of the Dragon himself.