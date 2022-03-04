House Of The Dead: Remake Arrives On April 7; Check Out New Trailer

House Of The Dead: The Nintendo Switch remake of House of the Dead finally has a release date: April 7th. The announcement was made with the reveal of a new trailer for the game, which you can check out below:

House of the Dead: Remake is being made by the folks at MegaPixel Studio, and produced by Forever Entertainment. In the release of the game, the companies say that the game is a “classic” rail-shooter receiving changes to “fit the standards of modern games”.

Among the main features of the remake of the game, the devs highlight:

Local multiplayer for two players

shooting mode

multiple endings

achievements

Arsenal with weapons to be released

A new game mode

Gallery with Enemies and Bosses Encountered

House of the Dead: Remake was announced in April of last year, so the game’s release comes almost exactly one year after its reveal. So far the game has been promised only for the Nintendo Switch, with no port forecast for other platforms. Pre-sales start on the eShop on March 31st.

House of the Dead was originally released in 1996 as an arcade game by Sega. An important part of its gameplay was the revolver-shaped controls found on these stations. Sega licensed the name and rights for the remake, but it wasn’t directly involved in the project and the resources from the original game weren’t used, so we’ll see how that experience is revived for the Nintendo Switch.