House of Gucci: Jared Leto Appears Unrecognizable Alongside The Film’s Cast

House of Gucci: This Thursday (29), MGM released new posters for the movie House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott. This way, viewers will be able to become even more familiar with the characters in the production, which features Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons in its main cast.

Because of this true all-star team, public expectations are high, considering that few images about the film have been released so far.

The film is based on The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, written by Sara Gay Forden.

The plot narrates the murder of businessman Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), who had his death planned by Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga), his ex-wife. The premiere is scheduled for November 24 in theaters around the world.

House of Gucci: Learn about Ridley Scott’s new movie

In 2006, when the idea of ​​telling the fall of the Gucci family in cinema came up, Ridley Scott wanted Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio to star in her film, based on a script developed by Andrea Berloff. However, several setbacks made the project not go forward.

In 2012, Jordan Scott, the filmmaker’s daughter, resumed work, even carrying out some negotiations with Penelope Cruz to play Patrizia. Once again, production stagnated, and in 2016, filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai took over the direction. The scripts were in charge of Charles Randolph and Andrea Berloff, in addition to Margot Robbie being quoted to play the main character.

Despite this, a new twist occurred, bringing Scott back to the helm of the feature and hiring Roberto Bentivegna as the title writer. The cast was confirmed in 2019 and filming began in early 2021.

Looking forward to watching this movie? Stay tuned for more news!