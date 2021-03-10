House of Gucci: first photo of the film has Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga shared on her social networks the first photo of her next film, House of Gucci. In the image, we can see the actress and Adam Driver characterized as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci.

House of Gucci’s History

Directed by Ridley Scott and screenplay by Roberto Bentivegna, House of Gucci will tell the story of the couple Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci. Based on real events and Sara Gay Forden’s book, the film will follow Reggiani on trial for orchestrating the murder of her husband, head of the Gucci brand.

In addition to Gaga and Driver, the film features a starring cast. Among the main names are Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto in the role of Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci and Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi.

Protagonists come from Oscar nominations

House of Gucci is the second film in which Lady Gaga acts as the protagonist. Her Hollywood debut with Nasce Uma Estrela secured an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and the award for Best Original Song for the original song, Shallow.

Adam Driver, on the other hand, comes from two consecutive Oscar nominations, one as Best Actor in the History of a Marriage in 2020 and Best Supporting Actor for Klan Infiltrates in 2019. Will the new film guarantee yet another nomination for both?

House of Gucci is scheduled for release on November 24, 2021.