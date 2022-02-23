House Flipper 2 Is Announced And Gets A Trailer

House Flipper 2: It was announced this afternoon (22) House Flipper 2, the continuation of the real estate renovation game developed by the Frozen District and distributed by PlayWay. The platforms on which it will be available have not been disclosed, but its release is planned for 2023. Check out the announcement teaser below.

The first House Flipper was released in 2018 and received in October of last year an additional pack called Luxury DLC that brought new orders, items and options, but was not well received by critics. In addition to this package, two were previously released and the developer has already announced two others, which still do not have a release date.

House Flipper is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS.