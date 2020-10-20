Hotspot: what it is and how to access Wi-Fi points for free

For those who are always connected to the internet, whether via Wi-Fi or mobile data, the term “Hotspot” must have already appeared on some occasion, but few know what it represents. In fact, it is very simple. In summary, Hotspot is a wireless network that is available to be used, that is, it is another term used for Wi-Fi.

However, the Hotspot is usually associated with some establishment, such as bars, airports, shopping malls, etc., which can use access as a bargaining chip for the customer, that is, if he buys something, it is possible to use the Hotspot, for example. This type of behavior is not a rule, after all, several establishments also provide access to the Hotspot free of charge so that the customer can browse while waiting.

Now that we have clarified what a Hotspot is, it is important to answer another question:

How to find Wi-Fi Hotspot points?

The search for available networks can be done manually through the Wi-Fi settings of the cell phone, and for that, just click on the internet icon and hold it. After that, the available networks will be shown based on proximity, but when it comes to a mostly residential environment it is very common for the vast majority to be password protected.

In addition, it is also possible to use the cell phone itself as a hotspot. From the use of mobile data through the operator, just make the smartphone generate internet and, thus, whoever is nearby can connect to the wireless network.

To do this, just look in the settings for the menu of routing internet by cell phone. On some devices, the “Portable Hotspot” option is already available, shortening this search to a simple command. When you find it, just activate and configure the tool, as well as set a password or leave it open, allowing other people to use it.

Due to its practicality, the Hotspot ends up being a solution for many people who are in large shopping centers without internet, because the open network of businesses ends up being a lifeline.



