Hotshot Racing: the unmistakable flavor of good arcade

The spirit of the arcade racers of the 90s accelerates to full speed in this new low poly racing proposal for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

Fans of more arcade experiences in driving games receive a new proposal after the recent Inertial Drift and art of rally with Hotshot Racing, the new from Lucky Mountain Games together with Sumo Digital and the publisher Curve Digital, a bet with a marked retro personality that invites us to travel to the arcades of the early and mid-90s, a time when those mythical three-dimensional racing games that marveled us in our childhood began to proliferate. And is that if you fondly remember games like Virtua Racing, Daytona USA, Sega Rally or the legendary Scud Race of 1996, Hotshot Racing will enter your eyes from a first glance; not in vain, this new arcade racing game recovers the frenetic gameplay of the classics of the genre to invite us to live a direct and addictive game experience, with dozens of vehicles, several game modes and an explosive multiplayer offer for up to 4 players in local and 8 online, all in one title now available for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Is Hotshot Racing up to par with the arcade memories of almost three decades ago? Check it out in our analysis.

Heart attack speeds and anthological skids

Hotshot Racing was born from the interesting idea of ​​a group of creatives willing to take us back to our childhood – in the event that we already paint gray – through a title with a marked old school character based on those pioneering titles of the 90s and who dared to make the leap to 3D in full swing of two dimensions, both in arcade rooms and on home consoles. And it is that it is not necessary to delve much into what Hotshot Racing offers to identify its main inspiration: those first polygonal speed video games. So much so, that while its aesthetic draws directly from a classic like Virtua Racing by Sega, its style of play is more similar to another classic of the genre such as Ridge Racer by Namco; And it is that beyond reaching heart attack speeds, Hotshot Racing screams that we master the art of drifting, both to overcome the most dangerous curves without wasting precious seconds and to load the different turbo bars, essential to keep us in the first places in the middle of the race.

The new representative of Curve Digital in the car racing genre offers its players an arcade experience, without frills or complications of any kind; From the first laps in the first game, Hotshot Racing makes its objective clear: race as much as you can to reach the first. It’s not like it’s a very original video game either, certainly, but what it does, it does remarkably well. The cars are handled with ease, each with its own characteristics that respond to one of the 4 types of vehicles available: balance, acceleration, skidding and speed. In practice, each player will find their type of racing car based on their driving style. As we said, the other decisive factor is the skid, essential when facing the curves and, in turn, increasing the number of turbochargers in the chamber to use them at decisive moments.

Of course, to achieve new turbo bars (up to a maximum of four) we must complete clean skids, as long as possible at the highest speeds and without crashing. Another effective method of refilling the turbo bars is to slipstream from other cars, while also achieving a little more top speed. All these race possibilities give Hotshot Racing a bit more depth to its mechanics; And although he did not invent the wheel – never better said – as a whole it works like a charm. The experience at the controls is really satisfying and in a few games we will be drifting at 180 miles per hour with relative ease. Another thing will be to place ourselves in the first positions, something affordable in the standard level of difficulty but that will represent a challenge in the next two levels. This is when the artificial intelligence of the title comes into play, in many respects, unbalanced and even exasperating.



