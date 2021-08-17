Hotel Transylvania 4 Will Be Launched directly on Amazon Prime Video

With the delta variant of DCovid-19 spreading around the world, it has become increasingly difficult to keep theaters open and producers need to think of a way to release the films without sacrificing the final revenue. Hotel Transylvania 4, inclusive, is one of those affected.

The film was scheduled to hit theaters on October 1st, but the coronavirus pandemic continues to demand the social distance that crowded theaters do not allow. However, animation has found a new home: Amazon Prime Video. Even in a chaotic situation, fans of the franchise will still get a happy ending. Check out what is known so far about the new release.

When will Hotel Transylvania 4 be released on Amazon?

Despite already having a preview on the big screen, the film still goes without an official announcement to enter the Prime Video catalogue.

In addition to the change in the exhibition format, the film was also modified in the composition of the cast: Adam Sandler and Kevin James did not return to their roles, being replaced by Brian Hull and Kevin James, respectively.

Despite this, fans will be able to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania from the safety of their homes. At the conclusion of the franchise, which has raised more than 1 billion dollars over time, we will see a reversal of roles between monsters and humans, making each one better understand the reality of the other.

With Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg and Molly Shannon returning to the original cast, Amazon Prime Video’s new production already has what it takes to be a huge success.