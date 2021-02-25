Hot Wheels Unleashed: The Hecticest Toy Car Races

Speed ​​specialists Milestone will deliver this new installment of the miniature racing saga, in September on all platforms.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is the new installment of the popular miniature arcade racing saga, this time under the baton of speed game specialists Milestone with Mattel. And the best of all is that fans of the famous miniature cars will not have to wait long to enjoy this new installment, since it will be released on September 30 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. So much so that you can already reserve; And to celebrate the news of its presentation and date of commercialization, its creators have shared a first cinematic trailer that you can see on these lines, in addition to several images of some of the main cars of the title.

Virtual toy car racing

Thus, Hot Wheels Unleashed will allow us to experience the frenzied Hot Wheels miniature races through the wildest and most elaborate tracks, full of ramps, loops, slopes and impossible curves, as well as different types of surfaces to offer the most miniature competitions. exciting. The game will go on sale through the following editions:

“Show your skills competing in incredible races and get ready for the purest fun! Drift, charge your turbo and launch into the amazing loops. But beware! If you slow down, gravity will do its job. The bigger the challenge, the greater the glory. Race with your friends in split-screen mode for 2 players or face up to 12 opponents in online challenges ”, we can read in its official description, thus confirming the multiplayer possibilities of this new installment in the Hot Wheels saga.