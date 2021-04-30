Hot Wheels Unleashed Presents Its Second Environment In A New Video

Hot Wheels: The Skyscraper is set in a construction site, so the vehicles will travel very vertical areas. Mattel and Milestone have just shown a new video for Hot Wheels Unleashed, which serves to introduce the second setting in the game, the Skyscraper. After the dark and rusty Garage came to light, which takes us to an underground environment, this new environment is characterized by verticality. It is inspired by a construction site, so the Skyscraper will include tracks located on three different floors of a building under construction. These areas will test players’ fear of heights.

In addition to the Skyscraper, the new trailer serves to reveal six new vehicles from among the more than 60 that users will have the possibility to drive from the day of launch. They are Bump Around, Mountain Mauler, Sandivore, Boom Car, Buns of Steel, Fast Gassin and Motosaurus.

Personalization, track creation, and more

Hot Wheels Unleashed gives players the opportunity to get behind the wheel of cars as if they were playing with the legendary toy vehicles. Among the different playstyles are adrenaline-fueled races, featuring a selection of Hot Wheels vehicles with different characteristics and unique features. Players can also customize the cars with various skins and tracks, set in everyday places, with special layouts and interactive objects.

The game also introduces a track editor, which allows players to design unique and customizable tracks in any game environment, and then share all those works with the gaming community. This is similar to what is done with Hot Wheels tracks and the Trackbuilder line.

Hot Wheels Unleashed will go on sale next September 30 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Nintendo Switch. It’s time to get behind the wheel and enjoy the craziest circuits.