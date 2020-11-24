Hot Justin Bieber in a famous fashion label jacket!

A photo of Justin Bieber with an Isabel Marrant coat has just emerged on Instagram! This piece suited him particularly well!

Justin Bieber caused a stir on Instagram today! Indeed, the brand Isabel Marrant has unveiled a nice photo of the singer!

On her Instagram account, this Wednesday, November 24, 2020, the brand Isabel Marrant posted several photos in story! In fact, in these images we could see several stars wearing the brand’s new coats!

Thus, Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid or Travis Scott wore a great blue plaid coat! A room that seemed both comfortable and terribly stylish!

We let you admire the shot of Justin Bieber while wearing the famous coat! This is obviously a screenshot of the Instagram story of the Isabel Marrant account!

JUSTIN BIEBER, HIS COLORFUL LOOK MAKES A SENSATION

The day before Justin Bieber posted a photo of his outfit of the day via his Instagram feed! So, Hailey Baldwin’s sweetheart was wearing pink jogging pants and a blue and yellow top! A mix of colors that obviously pleased his fans!

Indeed, in 24 hours, the publication in question has already accumulated more than 2 million likes, a real record for the artist! There are also many comments, so MCE TV invites you to discover a few!

“Justin Bieber is not afraid to dare to color and I love it! Indeed, that’s a change from all those personalities who all dress in black! “” But I validate this style, it really suits her the best! »We can read on the social network of the beautiful blond!

Comments all ultra positive and which will therefore please the handsome Justin! We let you in turn admire the photo in question of the 26-year-old singer, beware of the eyes there is color….



