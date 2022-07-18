Hot Joining Only Fans, Denise Richards Has Just Landed a New TV Show

You can never tell that former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards is resting on her laurels. The actress earned more than 100 credits during her career, and soon after her 18-year-old daughter from ex-husband Charlie Sheen, Sami, decided to join the NSFW subscription service, OnlyFans, Richards also jumped on the bandwagon. While Richards is still getting used to what she can do on OnlyFans, now she’s landed a new TV show, “Second Chance.”

What is Denise Richards’ new TV show about?

According to Variety, Denise Richards has signed on to star in the dramatic thriller “Second Chance,” which focuses on three home cleaners and the people they work for as they struggle with their difficult past and adjust to the huge challenges created by trying to create a better future for themselves. The new women’s series, the first season of which will consist of 10 episodes, also stars Carolina Gaitan (Encanto), Tiffany Hines (Magnum, private investigator), Alexis Ren (MP) and AnnaLynne McCord (90210).

In “Second Chance,” Gaitan will play cleaning lady Marianne, who suddenly has to deal with “emergency and dangerous situations” along with her friends Jackie (Hines) and Shira (Ren). Although we don’t know who Richards will play yet, viewers can expect the new TV show to touch on such important topics as women’s equality, LGBTQ+ rights, immigration, organized crime and diversity, as well as show how the main characters persevere in loving and supporting each other. . Luke Goss (“Hellboy 2: The Golden Army”), Hannah Ware (“The Chosen One”), Jake Manley (“The Order”) and Jerry Ferrara (“The Beauties”) will also play in the series.

Women supporting each other is something Richards definitely knows something about. Although this was not a universal aspect of Richards’ time on RHOBH, where they continued to talk about her and after her two-season run on the reality show ended, she really stood up for her daughter, Sami, much later the young woman received negative comments and calls to join OnlyFans.

Someone who immediately openly expressed dislike for Sami’s participation in the fan site was her father, Charlie Sheen (despite his own history with sex workers), who said he did not “condone” it and asked his daughter to “keep it stylish.” Meanwhile, Richards fully supported Sami, noted that she trusted her judgment, and later went into battle for her child in a full Instagram post praising her “confidence,” while Sheen backed off a bit from her OnlyFans negativity.

Fortunately, Denise Richards has not had to deal with any chatter from Sheen about her own work with OnlyFans, and she is very busy with a number of upcoming acting projects that are currently on her plate, along with “Second Chance,” which is due to premiere. worldwide at the end of this year.