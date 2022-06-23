Hot Hollywood Podcast: Jennifer Lopez Uses Gender-neutral Pronouns while Introducing Baby to Emma and Other LGBTQ+ Celebrity Stories

The hosts of the Us Weekly podcast “Hot Hollywood” tell the most important news of the week, including the story of the week Saks Off Fifth and Phluid Project LGBTQ+ — Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns to introduce the baby to Emma.

52-year-old Lopez and a 14-year-old girl are praised for a recent duet, but love is not only for music. The duo took to the stage at the LA Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala last weekend – the first time a mother and child duo performed after the Super Bowl Half Pepsi halftime break in 2020.

The “Anaconda” star introduced Emma using gender-neutral pronouns, they and they. “The last time they performed together was in a stadium as big as this one,” Lopez said in a video shared by CNN. “And I keep asking them to sing with me, and they don’t want to. So this is a very special case. They are very, very busy, booked and expensive.”

The singer “Jenny From The Block” continued. “They cost me a lot when they come out, but they are worth every penny because they are my favorite duet partners of all time!”

Then Emme took to the stage with a rainbow microphone to sing Christina Perry’s hit “A Thousand Years”. Lopez shares Emma and twin brother Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The presenters also talk about the latest allegations against Meghan Markle of bullying her staff at Buckingham Palace. The email, leaked a few days before Meghan and Prince Harry’s candid interview on CBS in 2021, said that a report would be published in which a former employee of the suit accused her of bullying.

Now The Sunday Times reports that the investigation conducted by an independent law firm has been completed, but will never see the light of day. Sources tell The Sunday Times that the report has been completed but is officially “buried” because the Palace wants to limit tensions between them and the Sussex.

Finally, they reveal all the details related to Todd and Julie Chrisley and their convictions on several counts of tax evasion and bank fraud. The couple spoke out for the first time after losing in the courtroom.

“I know that all of you guys want to know every detail of what’s going on in our lives, and I have to ask you to respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the moment. The time will come when all of this will be discussed,” Todd said in the latest installment of their Chrisley Confessions podcast.

