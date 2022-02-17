Hot Development: Delist Decision For These 5 Altcoins From Binance!

The famous Bitcoin exchange Binance has made an important altcoin announcement. The exchange announced that 5 altcoin pairs will be delisted from the platform.

Binance will remove and stop trading on the following trading pairs on 02/24/2022: These trading pairs are: KMD/ETH, MDX/BNB, QLC/ETH, SPELL/BTC, TORN/BNB. Binance will remove and stop trading on the following trading pair on 22/02/2022: The margin pair to be removed is SPELL/BTC. Please note: Users can still trade the above assets on other trading pairs available on Binance. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. You are reminded that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses.