Hot Development: Binance Lists New NFT Coin!

Leading Bitcoin exchange Binance is listing a new NFT coin. The stock market made the following announcement on the subject:

Binance will list ApeCoin (APE) and open trading for APE/BTC, APE/BUSD and APE/USDT trading pairs on 17/03/2022. Users can now start depositing APE on the exchange in preparation for trading. Withdrawals for APE will open on 18.03.2022. Note: Withdrawal open time is the estimated time for users’ reference. Users can see the real status on the withdrawal page. APE Listing Fee: 0 BNB. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. You are advised that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses. Thank you for your support!

What is ApeCoin (APE)?

ApeCoin (APE) is the local government token that strengthens the decentralized community structure of the APE ecosystem. The APE ecosystem includes the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) community, two of the most popular NFT collections on the Ethereum Blockchain.