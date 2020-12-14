Hostile space climate may hinder life on exoplanets

Candidates to harbor life due to some similarities to Earth, the exoplanets of neighboring star systems may have had their habitable characteristics completely modified by the “hostile space climate” in the vicinity. This is suggested by a study published in The Astrophysical Journal, last Wednesday (9).

The team led by University of Sydney researcher Andrew Zic directed their equipment to the star Proxima Centauri, which is 4.2 light years away from Earth. Earlier this year, astronomers discovered two planets orbiting the red dwarf, one of them located in the habitable zone, where the temperature may allow liquid water to exist.

However, the planet most conducive to the life of this system in question, called Proxima Cen b, is very close to its star, at a shorter distance than that between Mercury and the Sun. And this is where the problem lies, according to Australian researchers.

This short distance from its star can leave the planet quite exposed to the frequent and powerful radiation explosions produced by red dwarfs, as is the case with Proxima Centauri. If the Proxima Cen b does not have any type of protection, such as a strong magnetic field or a dense atmosphere, it is subject to the consequences of this exposure, decreasing the chances of harboring life.

The hostile climate around Proxima Centauri

Using equipment such as the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder radio telescopes (ASKAP) and the Zadko Telescope, in addition to NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite telescope, among others, Zic and his team observed the neighboring system for several nights in a row.

In this way, they were able to verify a little of the “space climate” in the vicinity of Proxima Centauri, marked by constant coronal mass ejections (CMEs). Such eruptions escape from the star’s atmosphere and travel at millions of kilometers per hour through space.



