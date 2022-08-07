Horror movies with Ewan McGregor, rating

Here’s every Ewan McGregor horror movie, from worst to best. McGregor began his career in the early 90s with roles in such TV series as “Scarlet and Black” and “Tales from the Crypt”, as well as in films such as “Shallow Grave”. Danny Boyle’s success in the film “On the Needle” in 1996 made his career, and then he starred in famous British dramas such as Brassed Off, and blockbusters such as the Star Wars prequel trilogy and Moulin Rouge!

This habit of switching between independent projects and blockbusters defined his career. In recent years, McGregor has received praise for his work on the third season of “Fargo,” belatedly returned as Renton in “On the Needle 2” and played the title role in Disney’s “Christopher Robin.” He also returned as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney+ series of the same name, which received mostly positive reviews.

From heartbreaking independent dramas to widespread comedies, there are currently not many genres in which the actor has not appeared. Here’s a guide to every Ewan McGregor horror movie, from worst to best.

3. Ghosts and Reptiles (2004)

Spooks And Creeps is an anthology of horror—themed short films, but despite the fact that Ewan McGregor and Alice Cooper are depicted on the cover, both appear briefly. McGregor’s short film is “Desserts” without dialogues, where his character walks along a deserted beach and discovers that there is a delicious eclair left on the plate. “Desserts” is the definition of a short film, but it has a memorable black comic ending and is the highlight of “Ghosts and Creeps.” Unfortunately, the other films are a mixed bag, and while Timothy Oliphant’s “Doppelganger,” who hated making 2007’s Hitman, is also intriguing, overall it’s a compilation that can be skipped.

2. Night Watch (1997)

At first glance, Nightwatch seems like a lost gem. In addition to being a rare Ewan McGregor horror film, it stars actors such as Josh Brolin, Patricia Arquette and Nick Nolte, and is a remake of the famous Danish thriller in which Nikolaj Coster-Waldau got one of his first big roles. However, despite the fact that “Night Watch” has atmospheric bags and a few frightening moments, he is often too stupid for his own good. McGregor himself has mixed feelings about the final product and accused producer Harvey Weinstein of forcing the reshoots, which gradually made the film more bland and weakened the intensity.

1. Doctor Sleep (2019)

Ewan McGregor’s “Doctor Sleep” is something of a small miracle. He managed to combine Stephen King’s novel “The Shining” with Stanley Kubrick’s film adaptation, which the author, as you know, hated, and create an emotionally resonant sequel. McGregor is great as an adult Danny Torrance, but the MVP is Rebecca Ferguson as the villainess Rose in the hat. It also has some intuitive horror scenes, including the heartbreaking murder of a child, and even with a healthy runtime, it rarely sags. Oddly enough, what should be the highlight—the climactic return to the abandoned Overlook Hotel—may be the weakest part of “Doctor Sleep,” as he indulges too much in fan service and Easter eggs.