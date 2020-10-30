Horror games with discounts of up to 90% this Halloween

Halloween, better known as Halloween here, is already there and what is the best way to enjoy this date? For gamers, it’s certainly playing a good game in the horror and suspense genre.

With that in mind, we partnered with Green Man Gaming to bring the best horror games on sale for you to enjoy this special date. There is a wide variety of titles that mix other game styles, such as action, FPS, survival and others. Discounts can reach up to 90%, even before Black Friday starts!

In addition to the following list, you can visit the featured promotions that Green Man Gaming has prepared for you. On the official website, during the days 10/26 to 11/2, you will find lightning offers that take 5% more discount in the cart with the code BUU5.

Dead By Daylight Franchise

Dead by Daylight is a game known for its asymmetric dynamics of 4 players against 1. The franchise features characters from famous movies, such as Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Ash vs Evil Dead, Scream, Saw, Stranger Things and Silent Hill, meaning the perfect game to celebrate Halloween.

This Halloween, players will be able to enjoy the packages of this franchise with up to 71% discount on the link below.

DOOM Eternal

Many might say that DOOM Eternal is not exactly a horror game, but the setting certainly collaborates to create a game that scares anyone who puts himself in the shoes of this demon exterminator. This title, highly praised by critics and released in early 2020, is less than half the price at Green Man Gaming.

F.E.A.R Pack

F.E.A.R is a classic franchise that certainly lives up to the genre of horror, survival and first-person shooting. In this package, we have included a wide variety of titles. F.E.A.R Ultimate includes F.E.A.R, F.E.A.R Extraction Point and F.E.A.R Perseus Mandate. In addition, the package is complete with F.E.A.R 2: Project Origin and F.E.A.R 3 at an impressive discount.

Dark Souls III: Deluxe Edition

Another game that may not fit exactly into the horror genre, but it gives chills to some gamers. That’s because the title is very well set and brings the classic gameplay of the Souls series: high difficulty and many deaths for the players. The Deluxe Edition version of Dark Souls III has a great price on Green Man Gaming.



