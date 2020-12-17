Horror game for PC announced and then banned at GOG

Devotion, praised Taiwanese horror game for PC, continues to cause a lot of controversy. The game, which was released in 2018, features a skit from Chinese President Xi Jinping, portraying him as the character Winnie the Pooh. Due to the insult, the title was removed from Chinese Steam and, a day later, from the global store. Now it was GOG.com’s turn to announce the title, but ended up canceling it hours later.

Through its social networks, GOG.com announced that, due to the various messages received from players, it decided not to list Devotion in its catalog. Further details on the reason were not revealed. Interestingly, the same tweet contains hundreds of responses, mostly criticizing the store’s position on removing the game.

The controversial scene refers to a red stamp that compares the Chinese leader with the charismatic teddy bear from Disney. As soon as the easter egg was discovered, there were hundreds of memes making fun of the president of China, which caused the uprising and banning of gambling from online stores, and searches on the country’s research sites.

Devotion would be launching for PC on GOG.com, for 16 dollars, next Friday (18).



