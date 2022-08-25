Horrific Details have Emerged about Tyrone Smith’s injury

Pro-Bowl left tackle Tyrone Smith will miss most of the 2022 campaign due to a brutal preseason injury.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rappaport, the Dallas Cowboys linesman suffered a tear-off fracture, that is, the hamstring tendon, which is located in the back of the knee, came off the bone.

The injury occurred during training last Wednesday.

Smith will need surgery to fix the problem. If he can return this season, it won’t be until December.

New York Jets forward Mekhi Becton suffered the same injury earlier this month and was placed on season-ending reserve. The Cowboys haven’t placed Smith on IR yet.

Smith played just two games in 2020 after having season-ending neck surgery. He played in 11 games last season because of an ankle sprain.

This latest injury was a major blow to the Cowboys’ offensive line.