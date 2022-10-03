Horoscope for the week: October 2 – October 8

Hurray! Retrograde Mercury — O-V-E-R! This weekly horoscope asks us to correct the communication problems that have arisen as a result of the planetary reverse rotation. It is important to act with kindness and compassion. There’s a lot of paranoia and frustration in the air, so it’s best to be careful about how we approach situations and people. If we do, we can expect the same in return.

Scales

September 23 – October 22

There comes a time in every relationship when you have to decide if you are ready to put more energy into them. TBH, you gave everything you could to others, and this feeling is not reciprocated. In the true form of Libra, an imbalance forces you to stop and take a step back. Before you decide to abandon the buddies whose friendship you question, let them know that you could use a little delicacy. If they can’t provide that, then you should move on without them. Nevertheless, they deserve a chance to prove that they are worthy of your friendship.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

There are so many secrets that you hide in your heart, and now they are coming out. A secret case from the past that was sealed deep inside can slip out when you are having an intimate conversation with your best friend. The problem is that they are not known to be the quietest when it comes to fueling rumors, and condemn your indiscretion. Although your cheeky lips sink your own ship, a true friend will always have your back and won’t let you hide everything you do.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

You’re a know-it-all who’s really know-it-all. Because your mind is an infinite source of knowledge, you question the morality and lessons that your teachers preach. It’s great to resist and look at things with a sharp eye, if it’s done with respect. You can convey your point of view if you express your concerns and express your opinion in a reasonable way. Instead of engaging in a power struggle with your teachers, help them understand your point of view. Most likely, they will consider you an honest, promising and intelligent student.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Let’s be honest, Capricorn. All the drama that your former love has caused you causes a serious desire for revenge. Before you take on the role of a despised villain, ask yourself what you are trying to prove. Yes, revenge can be fun for a while, but moving on and acting like you don’t care, that’s the true strength. This way they can fixate on their mistakes, and not the other way around.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Although thinking about the future can be very stressful, lately you have been thinking about it. In your opinion, there are a lot of goals on your list and little time to achieve them. The reality is that you have a lifetime to fulfill your dreams. Success doesn’t come overnight, so you need to have a realistic and clear plan. Reaching one milestone at a time is how most people do it. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come right away. Fortunately, this will keep you on your toes and will be willing to work harder to achieve the next best result.

Fish

February 19 – March 20

You have been swimming against the current for so long that you have forgotten that it is best to go with the flow. Instead of trying to take responsibility for the results in every situation, you should let the cards fall where they should be. Let fate take responsibility. Although you may or may not believe in fate, this week will open your eyes to the fact that everything happens for a reason, and most things are out of your control. You don’t have to give up on the universe, but know that life is full of unexpected twists.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Now that the Mercury retrograde is coming to an end, you can reach out to those with whom you have had arguments over the past few weeks. Despite the fact that it is difficult for you to apologize and you need to bite your tongue, it will be necessary to restore communication and relationships. Obviously, your friends should meet you halfway, but the first steps to fix and restore the foundation depend on you. Therefore, it is important that you act accordingly and make an effort to rectify the situation right now to fix the problems.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

The connection with trauma pushes you away from the person who is hurting you. In your particular case, this is a friend who is not treating you very well right now. The first thing to do here is to inform a trusted person that you are being commanded by your best friend. Since your tender-hearted nature can’t stand being upset, it’s best for you to talk to understand the scale of what’s happening to you. You’re stronger than you think, Taurus. You!

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Dreaming of an ex? If so, your subconscious is trying to get you to send them a nice message. Although you will immediately want to unlock them on your phone and in a text message, you will find that you want the written words to be printed (this time). In such cases, it is better to leave it light and add positive energy. If you need the final text, then you should create a draft and ask your team what they think. Consider using their edits because they will be able to create a simpler and more concise version of your OG text.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

There’s a lot going on in your orbit right now. Unfortunately, you don’t get enough support and comfort from those you love, because they monologue about their problems, and don’t listen to yours. You won’t completely switch off, but you need a break from listening about all the dramas, including your own. Take the time to disconnect from the outside noise and chatter that is draining your energy at the moment. The more you give to feeling whole, grounded and focused, the easier it will be for you to ignore someone’s negativity and the easier it will be for you to influence them.

Leo

July 23 – August 22

No one puts a Lion in a corner. You should be the center of attention and shine brightly. Remember this when people make you feel inferior to others. This may come as a surprise to you, but those who are trying to steal your success are just jealous of your achievements. They don’t know what an endless amount of work and effort you put into improving your skill and GPA, because you make success easy. If your team only knew that it takes long nights and hectic days to maintain your status, they would show you more respect.

Maid

August 23 – September 22

Lately, you have been acting impulsively and making rash decisions, which is completely unlike you. Before moving on to a situation, project, relationship, or job, it’s important to take a moment and evaluate all aspects of the requirements. You don’t want to subscribe to more than you can handle at the moment, so it’s better to slow down the roll. Take on one task at a time, not all at once. Also, ask for help if you feel it is necessary. You want to swim easily and not drown under pressure this week.