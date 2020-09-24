Horoscope for El Niño Prodigio September 24, 2020

Aries

03/21 – 04/19

Today you are going to want to shut down, but don’t do it. Don’t shut down, listen to what others have to say to you because maybe your attitude is being too authoritarian, especially with your friends. Try to reach agreements that benefit everyone as much as possible.

Taurus

04/20 – 05/20

You will have to be very careful. If there are doubts or unclear issues in your life, this will be a good time to eliminate them and seek stability. In the future the results of your efforts will give you pleasure and satisfaction.

Gemini

05/21 – 06/20

Today you will have ease to learn because your mind will be bright and very intuitive. You will also be able to express yourself in great detail. In general, you will show yourself as an expert using your confidence in the future.

Cancer

6/21 – 7/20

If you have to close a project or contract, you must seek balance for all the parties that are involved. Only in this way will you fully achieve your goals, which will be long-term.

Leo

07/21 – 08/21

You will be able to work with discipline and accept challenges, for that reason you will achieve many achievements in your life. Today will also be a day to share with your partner if you have one, or to go out to distract yourself. It doesn’t matter if you are alone because you also need time with yourself.

Virgo

08/22 – 09/22

From now on you will face the problems in a more mature and calm way. Do not oppose the changes that are approaching your life, because if you do, you could lose a valuable opportunity. Let yourself go and do not be afraid.

Libra

09/23 – 10/22

In your romantic relationships you will be very attractive and you will attract a lot of attention. In addition, the passionate impulse you have will be something problematic and pleasant at the same time, so I advise you to find a balance.

Scorpion

10/23 – 11/22

You will feel balanced in body and mind, and now you can be yourself. With the increase in your energy level, you can improve at work, fulfill your obligations and also undertake activities in your free time.

Sagittarius

11/23 – 12/20

You are going to enjoy a very productive time. If you have to be accountable to your bosses, they will be fascinated with your performance, if on the contrary you are working in your own business, then you will see how productivity increases significantly.

Capricorn

12/21 – 01/19

The unforeseen events that you will have to solve will cause you some concern, since not everything will go as you had planned in the beginning. Give your help to your family friend, only if you have full confidence in him.

Aquarium

01/20 – 02/18

Today you will feel like winning the world and doing many things that change everything you don’t like in life. The best thing is that you think very well about the steps that will lead you towards the most promising path for you.

Pisces

02/19 – 03/20

