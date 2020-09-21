Horoscope for El Niño Prodigio September 21, 2020

The Child Prodigy gives us his predictions for the twelve signs of the Zodiac

Aries

03/21 – 04/19

It will be time to rearrange yourself a bit and so everything will settle. Review the priorities in your life and learn to take care of your energy so as not to exhaust yourself. Do not accumulate tension so as not to go to extremes, otherwise you will stress yourself.

Taurus

04/20 – 05/20

You will have to seek clarity where the picture is a bit cloudy. It is time to clarify the things you have pending with your loved one or your partner. This will be vital so that everything runs smoothly and problems do not arise.

Gemini

05/21 – 06/20

You will be attractive and seductive, and you will have the power to convince with your word and your look. Now you will have the need to shine and relate and if you are looking for a partner it will be very easy to find one.

Cancer

6/21 – 7/20

It will be time to examine how the events have developed in your home because you will experience a bit confusing storms. Wait for the emotions to calm down, to calm down a bit and the solution you are looking for will appear.

Leo

07/21 – 08/21

Stay away from those who pressure you to close unclear deals. Seek legal advice if necessary. Defend every last coin if you want to get ahead. Do not sign anything for now, without first advising you.

Virgo

08/22 – 09/22

Now you will decree with positive affirmations and you will not think of failures. Your thoughts will be connected with the universe and thanks to your power of attraction you will be able to achieve many of the things you want with the forces of your heart.

Libra

09/23 – 10/22

If you have a stable partner, you will feel more united than before and the rough edges they have had will be smoothed out. If you are alone, love will appear and say present for you. Do not doubt what you have already decided because you will not fail.

Scorpion

10/23 – 11/22

You will have clarity of what you want and where you are going. In addition, you will feel the desire to take control of your life, without paying attention to the opinions of others that sometimes confuse you. You need to make commitments to yourself and work to fulfill them.

Sagittarius

11/23 – 12/20

Having a positive mind will be your tool to combat difficult times that are ahead. There will be no impossible and you must be clear that all problems have a solution, you just have to know how to look for it.

Capricorn

12/21 – 01/19

People from your surroundings will approach you a little dark. Be careful not to fall into a trap that they want to set you about investing in an unclear business. Stay away from the envious, because they only want to discredit you.

Aquarium

01/20 – 02/18

Now there will be changes in the way you interact emotionally with others and you will take your emotional ties seriously. You will also surround yourself with people with good ideas. It will be a productive stage.

Pisces

02/19 – 03/20

You will finally come out of that stagnant state in which you find yourself. I advise you to put loneliness and nostalgia aside because they are not good company. Now a change will come in your life in which you must let your inner voice guide you.



