Horoscope for El Niño Prodigio October 26, 2020

Aries

03/21 – 04/19

Don’t be surprised if others don’t agree with your ideas. The good thing you have is that you put faith and trust in what you want to do. You will defend your opinions with confidence, so I congratulate you on your firmness.

Taurus

04/20 – 05/20

You will realize that financial matters require good judgment. Trust fully in your good judgment because your mind is clear and clear. Put in motion the goals that you have been thinking about.

Gemini

05/21 – 06/20

These days you will have a surprise that will leave you with your mouth open. Someone very special from your past reappears and you have the possibility to rekindle the flame of passion. It may not suit you, so think about it.

Cancer

6/21 – 7/20

Now is the time to get serious and put an end to a long-standing conflict. You must make a decision and those who love you will support you. If you wrap yourself in fantasies, you will not perceive the real problems.

Leo

07/21 – 08/21

You have to distract yourself from everyday responsibilities and what better way than with good friends. Organize some type of social gathering in advance and have a great time cultivating good friendships… Do it now!

Virgo

08/22 – 09/22

If you are looking for a job, this will be the opportunity to go out in your search. And if you already have your job, wait, because positive changes are approaching your life. You have a character that will help you get what you want.

Libra

09/23 – 10/22

You are a lovely and generous person, so you deserve the best. Do not settle for little, take my advice. End that relationship that generates conflicts, and takes time and energy. If you are not related then give yourself the opportunity to evolve.

Scorpion

10/23 – 11/22

You have the possibility of taking a trip abroad for work and unknown doors will open for you, but fascinating. Evaluate if it suits you or not; And if someone helps you, return the favor, because that is how your attitude will be valued.

Sagittarius

11/23 – 12/20

You will have to generate an immediate transformation. Any renewal in your way of life suits you, because your vitality is wearing thin and you have to revive yourself whatever it takes. Change your habits as soon as possible.

Capricorn

12/21 – 01/19

This will be a fruitful period to start business and benefit through partners. It’s a good time for it, the stars are helping you. Be realistic, and with your feet on the ground, don’t be fooled by flattery.

Aquarium

01/20 – 02/18

Today you will seek the attention of family members who love you and that you have by your side, and if you do not succeed, you will take it badly and you will resent it. Be careful with such sensitivity. Stabilize yourself emotionally because if not, you will suffer.

Pisces

02/19 – 03/20

Comments from close people refer to you and your flight from romance to romance. Instead of taking care of their lives, they take care of yours. If you don’t give reasons for gossip, you won’t fuel gossip.



