Hornets Announce LiAngelo Ball Decision for Summer League

The Charlotte Hornets have offered an update on LiAngelo Ball after the start of the 2022 Summer League season.

Ball, the older brother of Hornets star Lamelo Ball, has passed health and safety protocols and will rejoin the team for practice in Las Vegas on Saturday.

On July 4, the ball was placed under health and safety protocols.

The middle child of the Ball family played for the G-League Hornets team, Greensboro Swarm last season.

This is the second consecutive season that Ball will play for the Hornets Summer League team. Last year, he finished the preseason as the team’s fifth top scorer with 9.6 points per game. He didn’t make the Hornets’ 15-man roster.

The 23-year-old Ball was not selected in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Hornets Summer League team will face the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow night.