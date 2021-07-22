Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy Coming to Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact: PlayStation and miHoYo collaborate to bring the fearless Aloy into the Genshin Impact universe. We tell you how to get it during the promotion. Genshin Impact will add Aloy as a fully playable character. The protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West will soon be coming to myHoYo free to play. The company has already confirmed what we must do to unlock it.

Aloy, “the Savior of Another World”, will arrive in two different phases, depending on which platform you play. The first will occur from the release date of version 2.1, and will last until October 13, 2021 at 07:59 CEST. During this time frame, all players who log in to Genshin Impact in its version for PS5 or PS4 will receive it through the internal mail of the game.

Thanks to the cross save function, once you unlock it you can take it to any of the other versions. Through this link we tell you the whole process to activate the function. In the event that you do not have a PlayStation console, you will have a new opportunity during the second phase. Between the arrival day of version 2.2 and November 24, 2021 at 07:59 CEST, you will receive Aloy fulfilling the same requirement as in the first part.

Remember that to obtain it you must have an Adventure Rank of at least level 20 or higher.