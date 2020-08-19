Horizon Zero Dawn on PC receives patch 1.02: full notes

Horizon Zero Dawn on PC receives a new update that includes several fixes and improvements. Now available for download via Steam.

Guerrilla has already released update 1.02 for Horizon Zero Dawn on PC. The port, which was not without problems when it arrived on Steam, continues on its way to achieve to be at the height of the platform.

The main features of this second update revolve around different performance and optimization fixes. For example, facial animations should now sync better when gaming above 30 frames per second. On the other hand, automatic saves should have stopped stuttering while navigating the stage.

Full Update 1.02 Notes

Fixed a bug where players would experience desktop crashes after launching the game when the optimization screen was active and they would run out of hard drive space.

Fixed an issue that caused outputs to the desktop when updating the graphics card drivers after having previously optimized the game.

Fixed a bug that caused outputs to the desktop during gameplay when memory was incorrectly overwritten.

Fixed a bug that caused outputs to the desktop during gameplay due to a bug in texture streaming.

Improves performance when auto-saving (for example, when completing a mission objective).

Fixed a bug where some players could not disable vertical sync during borderless window mode.

Fixed a bug that caused facial animations to get out of sync due to being locked at 30fps.

Reduced the memory used when shaders are transmitted.

Improved the bug reporting system. Each exit to the desk will now include an identifier that you can use to communicate with our customer service.

Added new functions that improve the collection of diagnostic information when reporting an output to the desktop.



