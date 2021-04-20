Horizon Zero Dawn, now available free for PS5 and PS4; how to download it

Horizon Zero Dawn: From this April 20 we can already download Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition totally free on PlayStation consoles. Let’s review the dates: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is now available totally free for PS4 and PS5 via the PS Store. The new wave of free games of the Play At Home initiative continues its course and now gives prominence to the superhero of PlayStation, Aloy. After its successful premiere in 2017 and later on PC, it is now offered as a gift, without the need for a subscription, as an aperitif to the highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West later this year. We tell you how to download it.

Dates, times and how to download Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PS4 and PS5

We start with the dates: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is available for free starting April 20 at 05:00 CEST and will run until May 15 at 05:00 (CEST). Both the base game with Aloy’s original adventure and the expansion, The Frozen Wilds, are included in the package, allowing us to see the adventure developed by Guerrilla Games from top to bottom on both PS4 and PS5 through backward compatibility.

To download Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free on PlayStation consoles, just have access to the internet from your PS4 or PS5, access the link below, log in with your PSN account and click Add to library. Another alternative is to access the PS Store from the console itself, search for “Horizon Zero Dawn” and follow the same process. It is necessary that you have at least 50 GB of free storage in your storage.

We remind you that the other nine games of the Play At Home initiative are available until April 23 at 05:00 CEST, so that you still have a couple of days to get the following titles totally free and without the need for subscriptions: Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, The Witness, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast.

Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the greatest hits of the past generation at PlayStation Studios. Following the receipt of this original work, in the second half of 2021 we will have the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, on both PS4 and PS5