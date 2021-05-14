Horizon Zero Dawn, Last day to download for free on PS4 And PS5

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Guerrilla Games game is free for PS4 and PS5 only until this May 15. We explain how to download Horizon Zero Dawn from the PS Store. Last day to get Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition totally free for PS4 and PS5 through the PS Store. The recent wave of free games from the Play At Home initiative is about to end with Aloy’s adventure topping it off. On April 20, Sony indicated that everyone – without having to subscribe to any service – could access what is one of the most important PlayStation Studios video games of the last generation, totally free. The promotion ends in a few hours.

Dates, times and how to download Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PS4 and PS5

There is no time to lose. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is available for free on the PlayStation digital store (both from PS4 and from PS5, via backward compatibility) from April 20 at 05:00 CEST until May 15 at 05:00 ( CEST).

For those who find something lost, not only is Aloy’s original adventure offered, but also the expansion, The Frozen Wilds, which gives a sum of more than 40 hours of content with which to enjoy for many weekends before The long-awaited Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel, comes out sometime in the second half of 2021 for PS4 and PS5.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition can be downloaded by following simple steps on PlayStation consoles. The first thing we must guarantee is that we have an Internet connection on our PS4 or PS5; If not, we can also redeem it online through the PS Store by logging in with our PSN account.

By clicking on the link above, you log in with the account you have linked to your PlayStation console and click on Add to library.

If you enter the PS Store from the console itself (PS4 / PS5), you can enter the search engine “Horizon Zero Dawn” and follow this same process. It should be said that we need to have at least 50 GB of free storage.