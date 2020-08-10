Horizon Zero Dawn issues have been announced!

With the development of technology, interest in the video game industry has also increased significantly. Today, while many people prefer to play video games, gamers are divided into three as mobile, PC and console gaming. Horizon Zero Dawn, which was opened for download on August 7, brought many problems. The producer company Guerrilla Games has made a statement for the Horizon Zero Dawn issues.

The arrival of the Detroit Become Human for the PC was a huge hit. The transition of console games to the PC version continues with Horizon.

Guerrilla Games has made a statement for Horizon Zero Dawn PC version issues

Special games produced for PlayStation started to be offered to the PC side gradually. After the release of Horizon, one of the most anticipated games by the players is undoubtedly God of War. Horizon Zero Dawn, which debuted on Steam for PC on August 7, greatly disappointed players.

According to players, the game has huge port issues. In addition to this, crash errors are constantly being received during gameplay. Horizon, which also remains in the class in general optimization, may be worse than Red Dead Redemption 2 in this regard. The refreshing explanation for the Horizon Zero Dawn problems came from the producer of the game.

The message Guerrilla Games broadcasted on Steam was, “We watch all channels and we are aware that some players are facing crashes and other technical problems. Our top priority for now is to examine reports on this topic. Thanks to everyone who took the time to report their issues to us via Steam, Reddit or our website. If you encounter any crashes or errors, please let us know. Your reports have already been incredibly helpful for our teams. We thank you for your patience as we continue to investigate the issues. As soon as we have more news, we will inform you. ” shaped.

Although it is not known exactly when the problems will be resolved, it is estimated that critical problems will be solved in the next week and many problems will be solved in the following weeks.



