Horizon Zero Dawn Gets Patched To Run At 60 fps on PS5

Horizon Zero Dawn won an update patch that among the new features makes the game run at 60 fps in backwards compatibility mode on PlayStation 5.

The information was released this Wednesday afternoon (25) by the PlayStation Game Size profile on Twitter. The update has the number 1.53.

In addition to enabling 60 frames per second, the patch also removed Graphics Mode from the PS5’s game look setup menu and fixed streaming performance issues when running on the next-gen console.

Horizon Zero Dawn is also available for PS4 and PC. The game’s sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, will arrive on PS4 and PS5, but has no official release date yet.