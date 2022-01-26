Horizon Zero Dawn Gets New Patch Of Fixes And Improvements For PC

Horizon Zero Dawn: Today (26), Guerrilla Games announced on its Twitter account that a new patch for Horizon Zero Dawn on PC is now available, fixing some bugs and bringing improvements. Check out the post below:

Update 1.11.2 for Horizon Zero Dawn on PC is available now! This includes improved VRAM management when changing resolution or upscale mode and more. Thanks for all your feedback! 🗒️ Read the notes here: https://t.co/bpb1ftTLgm pic.twitter.com/gksfC9tGq5 — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) January 26, 2022

According to the developer, the 1.11.2 update brings improved management of VRAM memory when changing resolution or upscale mode and fixed issues with the quality level of visuals and clipping when using DLSS/FSR, in addition to flickering that occurred when using certain AMD GPUs.

Considering that the previous patch was released about twenty days ago, this news seems to show a commitment on the part of Guerrilla to listen to community feedback and ensure the best possible experience for players.

So, are you playing Horizon Zero Dawn on PC? Have you faced any of these bugs? Tell us in the comments section!